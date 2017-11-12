Cardiff Devils celebrate Elite League weekend double

Cardiff Devils
Gleason Fournier in action for the Devils against the Edinburgh Capitals

Cardiff Devils celebrated a second win of the weekend in Ice Hockey's Elite League after comprehensively defeating Edinburgh Capitals at Ice Arena Wales.

After winning 3-0 at the Belfast Giants, the Devils secured a 7-2 victory against the Capitals.

Justin Faryna scored two with other goals from Layne Ulmer, Patrick Asselin, Jake Morissette, Joey Martin and Josh Batch.

Capitals forward Marek Tvrdon scored both Edinburgh's goals.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired