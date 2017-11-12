Cardiff Devils celebrate Elite League weekend double

From the section

Gleason Fournier in action for the Devils against the Edinburgh Capitals

Cardiff Devils celebrated a second win of the weekend in Ice Hockey's Elite League after comprehensively defeating Edinburgh Capitals at Ice Arena Wales.

After winning 3-0 at the Belfast Giants, the Devils secured a 7-2 victory against the Capitals.

Justin Faryna scored two with other goals from Layne Ulmer, Patrick Asselin, Jake Morissette, Joey Martin and Josh Batch.

Capitals forward Marek Tvrdon scored both Edinburgh's goals.