Elite League: Dundee Stars 2-0 Belfast Giants

Giants pair Jonathan Ferland and Brandon Benedict close in on a Dundee opponent

Belfast Giants went down to a second Elite League defeat in two days after losing 2-0 away to Dundee Stars.

Dundee opened the scoring in the second period with Johan Anderson skating the length of the ice before firing past Giants debutant Chris Truehl.

Brian Hart doubled the lead at 46:32 when he unleashed a ferocious slapshot into the net to condemn the Giants to a first away defeat in six games.

The Giants were beaten 3-0 by Cardiff Devils at the SSE Arena on Saturday.

Both sides tested the netminders during a cagey opening period at the Dundee Ice Arena with Truehl and Travis Fullerton keeping the game scoreless after 20 minutes of action.

Anderson broke the deadlock at 24:55 after Sebastien Sylvestre and Brendan Connolly went close for the visitors.

Hart made it 2-0 and the Stars closed out the game in style, shutting down the Giants offence and claiming two valuable league points.

Belfast have the opportunity to rebound quickly with the Nottingham Panthers visiting the SSE Arena on Wednesday night.