Champions Hockey League: Nottingham Panthers out after home defeat by ZSC Lions
- From the section Ice hockey
Nottingham Panthers bowed out of the Champions Hockey League following a 3-0 home defeat by ZSC Lions in the second leg of their last-16 tie.
The Panthers, the lowest seed in the 32-team competition, defied the odds to reach the knockout stages but lost 6-1 on aggregate to their Swiss opponents.
Fredrik Pettersson opened the scoring for the visitors in the second period.
Roman Wick and Pettersson scored third-period goals to set up a quarter-final with Czech side Tygri Liberec.
Nottingham's chances were at a premium but they went closest through Brett Perlini, Evan Mosey and Alex Mokshantev.
More to follow.