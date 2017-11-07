Champions Hockey League: Nottingham Panthers out after home defeat by ZSC Lions

By Chris Ellis

BBC Sport in Nottingham

Nottingham Panthers
Nottingham Panthers are the oldest ice hockey club in England, having been formed in 1946

Nottingham Panthers bowed out of the Champions Hockey League following a 3-0 home defeat by ZSC Lions in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The Panthers, the lowest seed in the 32-team competition, defied the odds to reach the knockout stages but lost 6-1 on aggregate to their Swiss opponents.

Fredrik Pettersson opened the scoring for the visitors in the second period.

Roman Wick and Pettersson scored third-period goals to set up a quarter-final with Czech side Tygri Liberec.

Nottingham's chances were at a premium but they went closest through Brett Perlini, Evan Mosey and Alex Mokshantev.

More to follow.

