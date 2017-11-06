Elite League: Belfast Giants bring in netminder Chris Truehl

Chris Truehl keeps out St. Lawrence Saints' Ryan Lough while playing for the Quinnipiac Bobcats at the Friendship Four in Belfast

Belfast Giants have bolstered their netminding options by signing American Chris Truehl.

Truehl is no stranger to Belfast having recorded a 30-shot shutout for Quinnipiac Bobcats in beating St. Lawrence in the 2016 Friendship Four.

The 24-year-old, who won an ECAC Championship with Quinnipiac, will be cover for the injured Stephen Murphy.

"Chris is a big strong goalie and has shown he can compete at a very high level," said Gianst coach Adam Keefe.

The shot stopper from Wisconsin was named in the NCAA (AHA) All Rookie Team during his time at Air Force Academy.

Keefe added: "He's in good shape and is hungry to get to Belfast to prove himself.

"With Murphy out injured we thought it was necessary to add a goalie to lighten the load on Jackson Whistle, especially with a lot of away games coming up in the next two months."

Truel arrives this week and will be available to play against Cardiff on Saturday in Belfast and Dundee on the road a day later.