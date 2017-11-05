Ice Hockey: Cardiff Devils 3-2 Sheffield Steelers

Sean Bentivoglio celebrates his goal for Cardiff Devils against Sheffield Steelers
Cardiff Devils secured a nail-biting 3-2 win over Sheffield Steelers in Ice Hockey's Elite League.

Devils led 3-1 going into the final period thanks to goals by Sean Bentivoglio, Andrew Hotham and Matt Pope with Andreas Valdix replying.

Steelers scored with 29 seconds remaining after withdrawing their netminder, with Scott Aarssen firing in.

But the home team held on for a crucial victory in a packed Ice Arena Wales.

