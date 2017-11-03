Elite League: Dundee Stars 2-5 Belfast Giants

Colin Shields scored two goals and had an assist in Belfast Giants win over Dundee Stars
Colin Shields scored two goals and had an assist in Belfast Giants win over Dundee Stars

Colin Shields scored twice as the in-form Belfast Giants secured a fifth successive Elite League victory with a big win on the road against Dundee.

Sebastien Sylvestre and Brendan Connolly made it 2-0 to the visitors after the first period.

Steve Saviano put the Giants three goals ahead before Riley Stadel responded for the home side.

Shields' first left it 4-1 at the end of the second period and added a second after Brian Hart's goal for Dundee.

The Giants remain in Scotland as they attempt to make it six Elite League wins in a row against Fife Flyers on Saturday.

