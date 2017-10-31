BBC Sport - Champions Hockey League: Nottingham Panthers ready for historic last 16 tie in Zurich

Panthers prepare for historic match

BBC Sport goes behind the scenes as Nottingham Panthers travel to Zurich to face ZSC Lions in the last 16 of the Champions Hockey League (CHL).

They secured their place in this season's CHL when they became the first UK side to lift a European trophy by winning the second-tier Continental Cup in Italy back in January.

Panthers won four of their six CHL group games, including a 4-2 win over the tournament's fourth seeds Bern and a 2-0 shutout against Finnish side TPS Turku, to top their pool and set up a two-legged tie with their Swiss opponents.

