BBC Sport - The Belfast Giants come from 3-0 down to beat Braehead in overtime

Giants beat Braehead in overtime

Despite conceding three first-period goals, the Belfast Giants beat Braehead Clan 4-3 in overtime in their Elite League clash.

The home side raced ahead with goals from Ville Hamalainen, Brendan Brooks and Matt Haywood before the Giants started their fight back.

Mark Garside pulled one back before Colin Shields and John Kurtz struck to force the match into overtime, with Jonathan Ferland scoring the winner.

