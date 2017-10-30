Scottish ice hockey: Dundee Stars fuming after Guildford game abandoned

Dundee Stars lost at home to Guilford on Saturday

Fuming Dundee Stars coach Omar Pacha has demanded compensation for his club after their Sunday game at Guildford Flames was abandoned.

Problems with the ice at the Spectrum rink meant the game was scrapped after the first period, with the teams locked at 2-2.

And the situation left Pacha frustrated after making a 10-hour, 437-mile trek from Tayside only to see the action stopped after 20 minutes.

"After the first period, the ice was a bit choppy, but no significant holes," he said. "But by the start of the second, in front of our bench, there was some visible concrete.

"For the player's safety, it was decided it wasn't suitable. It's very frustrating and there wasn't any prior indication it was going to be an issue.

"I don't want to lay the blame with Guildford, but the ice has to be ready for the players and the game and I hope someone will be held accountable.

"We believe there has to be some compensation, but that's a decision for the league to make."

It meant Dundee were denied the opportunity to turn around Saturday's 3-2 overtime home loss to the Flames on Saturday.

Carl Ackered's opener the scoring for Guildford on Saturday was cancelled out by Marc-Olivier Mimar, with Pacha adding a second to put them ahead.

Jesse Craige's equaliser for Guildford took the game to overtime where Rhett Rachinski finished off to take the points.

Dundee Stars player-coach Omar Pacha was frustrated after the abandonment

Edinburgh Capitals didn't have the best of weeks, losing all four games they played over the course of five days and saw three players walk out before a puck was dropped.

Taylor Stefishen, Duncan Spiers and Julius Nyqvist all quit for varying reasons, leaving Dmitiri Khristich's men short-benched for the quartet of games.

Heavy midweek losses to Coventry Blaze (7-1) and Milton Keynes Lightning (7-2) was followed by a Saturday trip to Manchester Storm, which didn't end well either.

The Caps sunk to a 9-0 thrashing by the league leaders that saw a hat-trick for Dane Byers and a double for Jay Rosehill as Storm romped to victory.

Edinburgh came home to face Belfast Giants and while they battled all the way, they were beaten 4-3 at Murrayfield in the end.

Ryan Martinelli and Steve Saviano put Giants two up before Alexander Islamov and Harry Ferguson levelled things up for the Capitals.

Matt Bissonnette restored Belfast's lead and while Igor Valeyev squared things again, Jim Vandermeer popped up to take the points for Adam Keefe's side.

It completed a four-point for the Northern Irish team in Scotland after their 4-3 overtime win over Braehead Clan on Saturday, coming from 3-0 down.

Clan went ahead through Ville Hämäläinen, Brendan Brooks and Matt Haywood, but Belfast clawed it back through Mark Garside, Colin Shields and John Kurtz.

Jonathan Ferland clinched the points with the goal in the extra period to leave Braehead shattered at another loss.

This was the second game of a three-game weekend for John Tripp's side, the meat in the sandwich of a home and away double with Sheffield Steelers.

On Friday, Clan suffered another overtime loss, going down 3-2 to the Steelers in Glasgow to leave their Challenge Cup hopes in the balance.

Joonas Ronnberg saw his opener for Sheffield cancelled out by Tyler Scofield, with Mike Embach for Braehead doing the same to Ben O'Connor.

Levi Nelson came up with the goods as Steelers claimed a big road win before they headed to Fife Flyers on Saturday.

Paul Thompson's side were beaten 2-1 in overtime by the Flyers on Saturday as they saw defeat snatched from the jaws of victory.

Andreas Valdix's opener was cancelled out by Shayne Stockton with a minute and a half to go of regulation time before Evan Bloodoff secured the points nine seconds after the restart.

Steelers went home on Sunday to face Braehead again and the result was a more emphatic one as they crushed the Clan 6-0 at Ice Sheffield.

Andreas Jämtin, Ronnberg, two from John Armstrong, Andre Deveaux and Mark Marquardt were all on target to leave Braehead third from bottom in the league.

As for Fife, they followed up that terrific win over the Steelers with a 5-3 home loss to Cardiff Devils, but can be pleased at how things continue to progress for them.

They recovered from Gleason Fournier's opener with Bloodoff and Chase Schaber getting on the board before the first period break, but Devils levelled through Joey Martin.

Although Danick Gauthier restored the lead, Cardiff took the game further to clinch victory thanks to two goals from Paul Crowder, either side of one from Layne Ulmer.

RESULTS (all league games unless stated)

WEDNESDAY:

Coventry Blaze 7-1 Edinburgh Capitals

THURSDAY:

Milton Keynes Lightning 7-2 Edinburgh Capitals

FRIDAY:

Braehead Clan 2-3 Sheffield Steelers 3 (OT) - Challenge Cup

SATURDAY:

Braehead Clan 4-3 Belfast Giants (OT)

Dundee Stars 2-3 Guildford Flames (OT)

Fife Flyers 2-1 Sheffield Steelers (OT)

Manchester Storm 9-0 Edinburgh Capitals

SUNDAY:

Edinburgh Capitals 3-4 Belfast Giants

Fife Flyers 3-5 Cardiff Devils

Guildford Flames 2-2 Dundee Stars (Match abandoned after 1st period)

Sheffield Steelers 6-0 Braehead Clan