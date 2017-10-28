Elite League: Braehead Clan 3-4 Belfast Giants

Jonathan Ferland secured the win for Belfast Giants with an overtime winner against the Clan
Jonathan Ferland secured the win for Belfast Giants with an overtime winner against the Clan

Belfast Giants fought back from 3-0 down to clinch an overtime victory against Braehead Clan in Scotland.

It looked bleak for the visitors when first-period goals from Ville Hamalainen, Brendan Brooks and Matt Haywood put the Scots in control.

Mark Garside pulled one back late in the first period before Colin Shields made it 3-2 in the second period.

John Kurtz equalised early in the final period and Jonathan Ferland struck the overtime winner for Belfast.

The Giants are back in action on Sunday with an away Elite League encounter against Edinburgh Capitals.

