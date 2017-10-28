Injury-hit Belfast Giants add Adam Jones to roster

Jones helped Telford win the 2016/17 English Premier League

The Belfast Giants have added 21-year-old defenceman Adam Jones to their roster in an attempt to ease the team's injury problems.

With six players out, Birmingham-born Jones comes straight into the squad for Saturday's trip to Braehead and the match away to Edinburgh on Sunday.

He started the season with Elite League newcomers Guildford Flames, after a year with EPL side Telford Tigers.

The Giants said the signing of Jones was on a trial basis.

"He did not really get an opportunity at Guildford, so this is ideal for him," said Belfast coach Adam Keefe.

"His team-mates have nothing but good things to say about him as a player and a person, so why would I not want to add that to our line up?

"I am looking forward to seeing him in action."