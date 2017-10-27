Sheffield Steelers' Colton Fretter has one-game ban increased to six games41783649

Media playback is not supported on this device Elite League to review Sheffield Steelers-Belfast Giants disciplinary controversy

Sheffield's Colton Fretter's one-game ban for an incident in last weekend's match against Belfast Giants has been increased to a six-game suspension.

This follows an independent review of the Elite League disciplinary body's original decision.

Late in the game, Fretter reacted to a Spiro Goulakos hit by charging at full speed into the unaware Belfast player which left him on his back on the ice.

Despite that, Goulakos ended up with a three-game ban following the game.

Goulakos' ban was for three separate incidents but the disparity in the penalties led to an outcry across social media.

Independent reviewer former NHL linesman Lyle Seitz has reduced Goulakos' ban to two games.

Seitz also ruled that Fretter's charge into Goulakos had been a "wilful negligence act of intent to cause injury".

On Thursday, the Elite League said that their board had made "an unprecedented move" to review the competition's Department of Player Safety decisions on the game.

Goulakos clashed with Fretter in the third period of Belfast's 4-3 win and the Giants player was left with concussion following the incident.

The Belfast player initially appeared to make a late hit into Fretter's back.

Fretter reacted eight seconds later by charging at full speed into Goulakos which left the Belfast player on his back.

The two players continued to tangle for several more seconds and Goulakos was adjudged to have kicked Fretter during the second clash.

The updated decision means Goulakos is banned for this weekend's away games against Braehead and Edinburgh.