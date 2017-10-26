Sheffield Steelers-Belfast Giants incident verdict to be independently reviewed

Media playback is not supported on this device Elite League to review Sheffield Steelers-Belfast Giants disciplinary controversy

The Elite League is to review Sunday's controversial incident involving Sheffield's Colton Fretter and Belfast's Spiro Goulakos.

Late in Sunday's game, Fretter reacted to a Goulakos hit by charging at full speed into the unaware Belfast player which left him on his back on the ice.

Despite that, Fretter was handed a one-match ban with Goulakos given a three-game ban for three separate incidents.

The verdict has angered Giants fans but the league has now opted for a review.

BBC Sport Northern Ireland has learned that an independent ice hockey assessor not involved in the sport in the UK will re-examine footage of the incident.

Goulakos clashed with Fretter in the third period of Belfast's 4-3 win and the Giants player was left with concussion following the incident.

The Belfast player initially appeared to make a late hit into Fretter's back.

Fretter reacted eight seconds later by charging at full speed into Goulakos which left the Belfast player on his back.

The two players continued to tangle for several more seconds and Goulakos was adjudged to have kicked Fretter during the second clash.

Goulakos was handed separate one-match bans for his part in both incidents with a further game suspension tagged on for an earlier incident in the contest, which means a three-game ban in total.

However, the Elite League disciplinary authorities opted to confine Fretter's sanction to a one-match ban for charging.

As it stands, Goulakos will miss this weekend's away games against Braehead and Edinburgh plus the contest against Dundee Stars on 3 November although it will be little surprise if the Giants appeal against the severity of the sanction.