Spiro Goulakos: Belfast Giants player given three-game ban for Sheffield incidents

Media playback is not supported on this device Spiro Goulakos and Colton Fretter clashed in Elite League contest

Belfast Giants' defenceman Spiro Goulakos has been handed a three-match ban following his involvement in incidents in Sunday's win in Sheffield.

Goulakos clashed with Sheffield's Colton Fretter in the third period of Belfast's 4-3 win.

The Belfast player initially appeared to make a late hit into Fretter's back.

Fretter reacted eight seconds later by charging at full speed into Goulakos which left the Belfast player on his back on the ice.

The two players continued to tangle for several more seconds and Goulakos was adjudged to have kicked Fretter during the second clash.

Goulakos has been handed separate one-match bans for his part in both incidents with a further game suspension tagged on for an earlier incident in the contest, which means a three-game ban in total.

The Sheffield Steelers player has been handed a one-match ban for charging.

As it stands, Goulakos will miss this weekend's away games against Braehead and Edinburgh plus the contest against Dundee Stars on 3 November although it will be little surprise if the Giants appeal against the severity of the sanction.