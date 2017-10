From the section

Sheffield Steelers beat Elite League title holders Cardiff Devils to maintain their bid for the 2017-18 crown.

Colton Fretter opened the scoring with Matt Marquardt adding a second in the opening period.

Andreas Jamtin added a third and Marquardt's second ended the scoring

Devils host Nottingham Panthers on Sunday, 22 October at Ice Arena Wales (18:00 BST) while Steelers are at Belfast Giants (17:00 BST).