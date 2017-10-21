BBC Sport - Belfast Giants edge Guildford Flames 5-4 in nine-goal thriller
Belfast Giants edge Guildford in nine-goal thriller
Belfast Giants edge out Guildford Flames 5-4 in a nine-goal Elite League thriller at the SSE Arena on Friday night.
The Giants twice blew a two-goal lead but eventually overcame the Flames.
Brendan Connolly and John Kurtz each netted doubles for the Giants with Darcy Murphy grabbing the winner with 10 minutes left.
