BBC Sport - Belfast Giants edge Guildford Flames 5-4 in nine-goal thriller

Belfast Giants edge Guildford in nine-goal thriller

Belfast Giants edge out Guildford Flames 5-4 in a nine-goal Elite League thriller at the SSE Arena on Friday night.

The Giants twice blew a two-goal lead but eventually overcame the Flames.

Brendan Connolly and John Kurtz each netted doubles for the Giants with Darcy Murphy grabbing the winner with 10 minutes left.

Top videos

Video

Belfast Giants edge Guildford in nine-goal thriller

Video

It felt like the end for Bilic - Jenas

Video

Highlights: France women 1-0 England women

Video

Mourinho will not 'moan or cry' about injuries

Video

GB's Williams wins World Taekwondo title

Video

England team-mates tweets: Maps, chocolate & Attenborough

Video

Kane is 'one of the best strikers in the world'

Video

'I'm still the man' for Everton - Koeman

Audio

Is Comparing Sport to War Ever Justified?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'This is never going to end' - Ridiculous finish to Raiders-Chiefs

Video

Kane 'not far off' winning Ballon d'Or

Video

'Trust in the FA is at an all-time low'

Video

Root predicts goals galore in Spurs v Liverpool game

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired