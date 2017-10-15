Challenge Cup: Coventry Blaze 2-3 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils
Devils celebrated a treble success last season

Challenge Cup holders Cardiff Devils kept their cup hopes in their own hands with a vital win at Coventry.

The Group C win leaves Blaze's hopes of qualifying for the quarter finals hanging by a thread and they must rely on other results.

Drew Paris put the Devils ahead before Paul Crowder added a second.

Marc-Olivier Vallerand's powerplay goal got Blaze back into things, before Andrew Lord struck, with Jordan Pietrus' goal merely a consolation.

