Elite League: Nottingham Panthers 6-3 Belfast Giants

A poor first period proved costly for Belfast Giants as they went down to an Elite League defeat by Nottingham Panthers in England on Sunday.

Brett Perlini, Tim Billingsly, Mark Derlago and Yan Sauve netted to put the hosts 4-0 up after just 16 minutes.

Evan Mosey extended Nottingham's lead early in the second period and he struck again after Brendan Connolly pulled one back for Belfast.

Sebastien Sylvestre and Jonathan Ferland added consolation goals.

Belfast hammered Fife Flyers 5-0 on Saturday night but they encountered tougher opposition 24 hours later.

The shortbenched Giants began Sunday's game with Stephen Murphy, Jim Vandermeer, Cole Jarrett, Dustin Johner and Kevin Raine all missing as the injury list continues to lengthen.

Panthers net opener

The hosts took the game to the Giants from face-off and moved in front after only 105 seconds. Josh Shalla found Perlini, who shot into top corner to break the deadlock.

Billingsley doubled the lead for the Panthers when he skated the length of the ice and the defenceman went top corner on the Giants net at 7:41. Mark Derlago made it three at 13:01, assisted by Sauve and Mosey.

At 15:17, Sauve found himself on the scoresheet, tipping Perlini's shot into the Giants net.

The middle period was certainly a different story with the Giants having regrouped and they were much improved.

However Mosey, against the run of play, extended the host's lead to 5-0 at 25:51 when he picked up on the rebound following Derlago's shot.

Giants defenceman Spiro Goulakos shoots on the Nottingham goal in Sunday's encounter

The Giants scored their first goal of the game at 35:04 when Connolly found the back of the Nottingham net, assisted by John Kurtz and Sylvestre.

Mosey scored his second of the period at 37:19 when his effort looped over Jackson Whistle and referee Schmejkal awarded the goal following a video review.

The Giants pulled another goal back at 54:03 with Sylvestre unleashing a fierce one-timer into the Panthers net, assisted by Colin Shields and Spiro Goulakos.

The final score was 6-3 thanks to Jonathan Ferland's late powerplay goal at 59:59, assisted by Connolly and Sylvestre.