BBC Sport - Giants success built on strong defence
Giants success built on strong defence
- From the section Ice hockey
Jonathan Ferland of the Belfast Giants stresses the importance of a sound defence after the Challenge Cup victory over Fife Flyers.
Ferland scored two goals in the 5-0 win which made sure of a place in the quarter-finals.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired