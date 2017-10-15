BBC Sport - Giants success built on strong defence

Giants success built on strong defence

Jonathan Ferland of the Belfast Giants stresses the importance of a sound defence after the Challenge Cup victory over Fife Flyers.

Ferland scored two goals in the 5-0 win which made sure of a place in the quarter-finals.

