Keefe wary of Flyers threat in Challenge Cup

Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe says his team will have to be at their best to overcome Fyfe Flyers and clinch a Challenge Cup quarter-finals spot.

Keefe never managed to win the trophy as a Giants player and he is determined to secure success in the completion in his first season as coach.

Belfast host the Flyers on Saturday night before travelling to take on Nottingham Panthers in the Elite League 24 hours later.

