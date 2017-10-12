Champions Hockey League: Vaxjo Lakers 3-2 Cardiff Devils

Joey Haddad's pass allowed Matthew Pope to bring Cardiff Devils to within a score

Cardiff Devils bowed out of the Champions Hockey League with a narrow defeat at Vaxjo Lakers.

The Swedish champions needed to win to ensure top spot in Group E, having lost in Cardiff 5-1 when the two sides met earlier in October.

Eric Martinsson and Daniel Rahimi put Lakers ahead, before Josh Batch replied for the visitors in the first period.

Brendan Shinnimin restored the Swede's lead, although Devils threatened again when Matthew Pope struck back.

Devils finished bottom of the group but will have been encouraged how their first campaign in Europe progressed.

The Elite League champions began with a 10-1 loss at HC Davos, before heavy defeats home and away against Bili Tygri Liberec.

But Andrew Lord's side claimed an historic first CHL win with a 4-3 home victory over Davos, before backing that up by beating Lakers at the Ice Arena Wales.

Devils now return to domestic competition and host Guildford Flames in the Challenge Cup on Saturday, 14 October (19:00 BST).