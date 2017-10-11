BBC Sport - Matt Bissonnette 'a great addition to our line-up' - Giants coach Keefe
Bissonnette 'a great addition' - Keefe
- From the section Ice hockey
Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe says new signing Matt Bissonnette is "a great addition to our line-up" as they prepare to face Fife Flyers in Saturday's Challenge Cup tie.
The Canadian forward joins the Giants from Manchester Storm.
