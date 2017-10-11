BBC Sport - Matt Bissonnette 'a great addition to our line-up' - Giants coach Keefe

Bissonnette 'a great addition' - Keefe

Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe says new signing Matt Bissonnette is "a great addition to our line-up" as they prepare to face Fife Flyers in Saturday's Challenge Cup tie.

The Canadian forward joins the Giants from Manchester Storm.

