Belfast Giants add forward Matt Bissonnette to 2017-18 line-up

Matt Bissonnette joins the Belfast Giants from Manchester Storm

The Belfast Giants have announced the signing of forward Matt Bissonnette from Manchester Storm.

The Canadian centreman will go straight into the line-up for Saturday's crunch Challenge Cup game against the Fife Flyers at the SSE Arena.

A win over the Flyers on Saturday would secure the Giants quarter-final spot.

Bissonnette's arrival comes at a time when the Belfast side has been hit by injuries that has seen the team playing shortbenched in recent games.

Media playback is not supported on this device Adam Keefe's side face Fife Flyers in the Challenge Cup on Saturday

The 25-year-old is in his fourth year as a professional, having played for France's Chamonix between 2014-16, before moving to the Elite League with Manchester.

"I really liked Matt's game when he played against us both last year and earlier this month. Once we found out that Matt was available, there was no hesitation in approaching him to come to Belfast," said Giants coach Adam Keefe.

"Our fans will enjoy watching Matt as he will bring size to our team as well as creativity and I am looking forward to getting him into the line-up on Saturday."