BBC Sport - Elite League ice hockey highlights: Cardiff Devils 5-0 Braehead Clan
Ice hockey highlights: Cardiff Devils 5-0 Braehead Clan
- From the section Ice hockey
Watch highlights as Cardiff Devils put five past Scottish visitors Braehead Clan in the Elite League.
Devils are in action again on Tuesday, 3 October when they host Vaxjo Lakers of Sweden in the Champions Hockey League.
Advisory: Non-BBC commentary.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired