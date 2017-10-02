BBC Sport - Elite League ice hockey highlights: Cardiff Devils 5-0 Braehead Clan

Ice hockey highlights: Cardiff Devils 5-0 Braehead Clan

Watch highlights as Cardiff Devils put five past Scottish visitors Braehead Clan in the Elite League.

Devils are in action again on Tuesday, 3 October when they host Vaxjo Lakers of Sweden in the Champions Hockey League.

Advisory: Non-BBC commentary.

Top videos

Video

Ice hockey highlights: Cardiff Devils 5-0 Braehead Clan

Video

England stars shine - best of WSL week two

Video

Monarch collapse crushes champion's hopes

  • From the section News
Video

Ludicrous one-handed catch in NFL plays of the week

Video

Harry Kane is winning 2017!

Video

Which batting record eluded Tendulkar?

Video

Highlights: Saints shut out Dolphins in Wembley showdown

Video

Players run for cover in chaos at NZ Open

  • From the section Golf
Video

Klopp frustrated at Liverpool's missed chances

Video

Mixed reactions from NFL players during US anthem

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired