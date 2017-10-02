Ice hockey: Todd Dutiaume confident of Fife Flyers Challenge Cup progression Todd Dutiaume

Fife Flyers players celebrate their 5-1 Challenge Cup victory over Dundee Stars on Saturday.

Fife Flyers coach Todd Dutiaume is thrilled his team have ensured their Challenge Cup progression is in their own hands after a four-point weekend.

The Kirkcaldy men took wins against Dundee Stars on Saturday and at Edinburgh Capitals on Sunday to put them top of Group B, with two games to play.

And on the day the Flyers marked their 79th birthday, Dutiaume, in his 20th year at the club, believes his team can be a unit that echoes the heritage of the town

"In the last couple of weeks, I've been reflecting on my own time with the club and the that fact I've been around for a quarter of its existence," Dutiaume said.

"Fifers are always proud of their hockey team and the early indications are they've got a team that's reflective of the town and the boys are playing well right now.

"It was crucial to come out of this weekend with all four points and we've given ourselves an opportunity to qualify. Sitting top of the group, we're in control of our own destiny.

The Flyers began their birthday celebrations with an 5-1 win over Dundee Stars, who also lost 4-0 loss to Cardiff on Wednesday.

Dutiaume's men were ahead early through Charlie Mosey before Chase Schaber and Ian Young put them three up without reply by the end of the first period.

The Stars hit back through Jordan Cownie, but Fife concluded a big Challenge Cup win with Schaber picking up his second and Liam Heelis applying the icing on the cake.

On Sunday they claimed the two points and went top of Group B with a 7-3 victory over Edinburgh Capitals at Murrayfield.

Heelis' first period goal for Flyers was cancelled out by Sergei Banashkov in the second, with Peter LeBlanc and Mike Cazzola doing the same for either team shortly after.

Flyers were 6-2 in front through Schaber and Evan Bloodoff's hat-trick, but Alexander Islamov pulled one back for the home team.

It proved to be little more than a consolation however as Mosey rounded out the win for Fife five minutes from the end.

For the Caps, their weekend could not have started any better as they went to Belfast Giants looking for their first win of the season - and got it with a 6-4 triumph

Dylan Anderson's opener for Edinburgh was cancelled out by Brendan Connolly, with Marek Tvrdon equalising Jonathan Ferland's goal for Giants by the end of the first period.

Tvrdon's second was levelled by Darcy Murphy then Pavel Vorobyev's finish was wiped out by John Kurtz.

However, Dmitri Khristich's men kicked on in the final session, taking the points as new signing Julius Nyqvist and Sergei Banashkov finished the job.

Dundee moved on from Saturday's defeat with an impressive 5-1 win over Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday as Lightning's impressive campaign so far came to a shuddering halt.

Joey de Concilys put the Stars in front, but MK equalised less than a minute later through captain Kevin King.

Tyler Brickler, de Concilys and Jimmy Jensen late on secured the points for Omar Pacha's side to turn a disappointing week into a decent one.

Braehead Clan are back home in Glasgow next week, but signed off this month with defeats to Cardiff Devils and Guildford Flames.

Champions Cardiff beat John Tripp's side 5-0 before they lost 8-5 in their first ever meeting with Guildford.

Weekend results

Saturday

Challenge Cup Group B: Belfast Giants 4 Edinburgh Capitals 6, Fife Flyers 5 Dundee Stars 1

Elite League: Cardiff Devils 5 Braehead Clan 0

Sunday

Challenge Cup Group B: Edinburgh Capitals 3-7 Fife Flyers

Elite League: Dundee Stars 5-1 Milton Keynes Lightning, Guildford Flames 8-5 Braehead Clan