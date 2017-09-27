BBC Sport - Up ice and close with Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe

Up ice and close with Giants coach Adam Keefe

BBC Sport NI is granted behind-the-scenes access to Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe for Saturday's 3-1 Elite League win over Sheffield Steelers at the SSE Arena.

Keefe was fitted with a microphone for the course of the evening and this fly-on-the-wall video captures his comments and reactions before, during and after the match.

The footage includes dressing room access and the coach's observations from the bench as the evening's action unfolds.

