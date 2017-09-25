BBC Sport - Elite League: Double delight for Giants against Steelers

Double delight for Giants against Steelers

Belfast Giants move up to second in the Elite League after clinching two weekend wins over Sheffield Steelers.

Dustin Johner, Cole Jarrett and Sebastien Sylvestre were on target for the Giants in Saturday's 3-1 victory at the SSE Arena.

A 2-0 win was secured 24 hours later in Yorkshire thanks to goals from Colin Shields and Darcy Murphy.

