Elite League: Cardiff Devils 1-6 Manchester Storm

Cardiff Devils rarely managed to threaten the Manchester Storm goal

Cardiff Devils were outclassed at home as they suffered a heavy Elite League loss at the hands of Manchester Storm.

Storm took advantage of powerplays to open up a three-goal lead through Matt Stanisz and Chris Auger (2), before Dallas Ehrhardt made it 4-0.

Thomas Murdy replaced Ben Bowns as Devils netminder for the final period.

Luke Moffat added a fifth Storm goal before Joey Haddad at last found a reply for Devils, but Auger pounced for his hat-trick to complete the rout.

Sunday's result capped a miserable weekend for Devils, who had lost 5-2 at MK Lightning the previous evening in the Challenge Cup.

The defending champions must now try to regroup before a tricky league trip to Dundee Stars on Wednesday.