Cardiff's Ice Arena Wales will host Challenge Cup final

Action from last year's dramatic Challenge Cup final

Cardiff's Ice Arena Wales will once again stage the Challenge Cup Final.

The match will take place on Sunday, 4 March, 2018, at the home of the defending champions, Cardiff Devils.

Devils narrowly beat Sheffield Steelers 3-2 in March, 2017 to claim their second cup title in three seasons.

"Returning the Challenge Cup Final to Cardiff was an easy decision and their hosting of it last year was a credit to the Devils' staff and volunteers," Elite League chairman Tony Smith said.