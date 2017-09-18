Dundee Stars coach urges side to learn from mistakes after mixed weekend

Dundee Stars beat rivals Fife Flyers on Sunday

Dundee Stars coach Omar Pacha hailed Jimmy Jensen for his four-goal weekend - but says his team have to learn from their mistakes quickly.

Saturday's 7-4 loss at Belfast Giants was followed by a 7-5 home win over Fife Flyers in the Challenge Cup as Stars had a mixed weekend, results-wise.

However, it left Pacha bittersweet as the joy of scoring 11 goals over the two games was soured by conceding 12 at the other end.

"A win always gives you a good feeling, but we would have liked to have finished it off sooner without conceding as much as we did," Pacha said.

"We struggled to score goals then we go and get 11 this weekend, but lost 12 the other way. We're making mistakes that we need to learn from quickly.

"As for Jimmy, he's had his best weekend of the year so far with his four goals. He had been struggling to find the pace on the offensive side, but he was really proactive this week.

"He positioned himself around the net too and we need that going forward. Hopefully, he can build on that and help other guys on their game too."

Saturday's trip to Belfast was one that featured the Stars chasing the game early as Dustin Johner, Sebastian Sylvestre and Steve Saviano put Giants three up by the end of the first.

Darcy Murphy added a fourth before Jensen got one in the net for the visitors then Adam Harding closed the gap to two.

Brendan Connolly restored Belfast's three-goal advantage on the powerplay with Johan Andersson giving the Stars a lifeline, trailing 5-3 by the end of period two.

Belfast pulled further in front as Jonathan Ferland and John Kurtz struck to make it 7-3 with eight minutes to play, with Joey de Concilys netting what proved to be a consolation.

Dundee returned home to face Fife Flyers on Saturday and a week after their 6-2 humbling in the Scottish Elite Cup, got back to winning ways with a 7-5 result.

The home side surged ahead through Malcolm Gould, Chris Lawrence and two from Jensen before Flyers hit back through Liam Heelis.

Riley Stadel made it 5-1 early in the middle session, but Peter LeBlanc's response was instantly cancelled out by Jensen's hat-trick goal a minute later.

Andersson made it 7-2 to make Dundee's lead almost untouchable, but LeBlanc, Carlo Finucci and Chad Smith all found the net to close the gap to two.

For Fife, Sunday's result ended what had started as a positive weekend following their 5-2 win over Edinburgh Capitals in a Challenge Cup tie.

Heelis put Flyers in front, but it was cancelled out by Sergei Banashkov before Chase Schaber restored Fife's lead.

Three goals in the opening minutes of the third ended Edinburgh's hopes as Evan Bloodoff, Danick Gauthier and Heelis all found the net. Marek Tvrdon added a late one for Caps.

Capitals' fortunes did not improve on Sunday as Belfast Giants came to Murrayfield and Edinburgh found themselves edged out in a 6-5 result.

A shorthanded goal from Alexander Islamov got the home side the start they wanted, but Sylvestre levelled, only for Dylan Anderson to restore the Caps' lead shortly after.

Spiro Goulakos, Cole Jarrett and one each from Colin Shields and Murphy had the Giants 5-2 in front, although Taylor Stefishen and Mike Cazzola closed the gap to one.

Sylvestre's second all but sealed the game and although Mike D'Orazio netted on the powerplay to bring the score to 5-6, they could not capitalise any more as the Giants hung on.

Braehead Clan began their league campaign on the road, but had no points to show for their efforts, losing 3-1 to league new boys Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday to start.

Lewis Hook and Ashley Tait put MK two up before Jacob Doty hit one back for the Clan early in the second period.

The two-goal lead was restored shortly after through Guillaume Doucet, which proved to be enough as Lightning, coached by Scot Pete Russell, took the points.

Braehead Clan lost Coventry Blaze

Clan's fortunes did not improve at Coventry Blaze on Sunday either as they were beaten 4-1 at the Skydome to complete a miserable weekend.

Luke Ferrara and Marc-Olivier Vallerand put the Blaze two up, with Adam Brace scoring one in response for the visitors.

Jordan Pietrus made it 3-1 for Coventry to make it more comfortable before former Fife Flyers forward Ryan Dingle made sure of the win late on.

Weekend results

Saturday

Challenge Cup Group A

Belfast Giants 7-4 Dundee Stars

Fife Flyers 5-2 Edinburgh Capitals

League

Milton Keynes Lightning 3-1 Braehead Clan

Sunday

Challenge Cup Group A

Dundee Stars 7-5 Fife Flyers

Edinburgh Capitals 5-6 Belfast Giants

League

Coventry Blaze 4-1 Braehead Clan