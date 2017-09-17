BBC Sport - Sebastien Sylvestre goes solo to net first goal for Belfast Giants

Sylvestre's goal of the season contender

Six new signings get on the score sheet for the Belfast Giants as they beat Dundee Stars 7-4 in a Challenge Cup match at the SSE Arena.

The pick was scored by 23-year-old forward Sebastien Sylvestre who collected the puck in his own zone and surged forward to score the first of his two goals on the night.

