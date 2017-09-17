BBC Sport - Sebastien Sylvestre goes solo to net first goal for Belfast Giants
Sylvestre's goal of the season contender
- From the section Ice hockey
Six new signings get on the score sheet for the Belfast Giants as they beat Dundee Stars 7-4 in a Challenge Cup match at the SSE Arena.
The pick was scored by 23-year-old forward Sebastien Sylvestre who collected the puck in his own zone and surged forward to score the first of his two goals on the night.
