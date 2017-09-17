Elite League: Sheffield Steelers 3-4 Cardiff Devils

From the section

Ben Bowns saves a penalty for Cardiff in Sheffield

Cardiff Devils began their Elite League title defence with a 4-3 overtime victory at rivals Sheffield Steelers.

Justin Faryna struck the winner for Devils with only 38 seconds remaining.

Sean Bentivoglio put the Devils ahead before John Armstrong equalised, but Joey Martin and Matt Pope goals then put the champions in control.

Colton Fretter pulled one back before Armstrong scored his second to force overtime, with Faryna then able to strike in the extra frame.