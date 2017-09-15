BBC Sport - Andrew Lord: Cardiff Devils player-coach excited by title defence
Devils boss excited by title defence
- From the section Ice hockey
Cardiff Devils player-coach Andrew Lord is eager to begin the defence of their Elite League title.
The Welsh side begin with two tough fixtures, going to Sheffield Steelers on Saturday, 16 September (19:00 BST), before hosting Nottingham Panthers the following day (18:00 BST).
