Face Off: Giants paying the penalty

Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe and defenceman Kevin Raine say discipline must be improved for this weekend's Challenge Cup games against Dundee Stars and Edinburgh Capitals.

The Giants chalked up a high penalty count in last weekend's opening league matches with a win over Guilford Flames and defeat by Milton Keynes Lightning.

Belfast host Dundee on Saturday night before travelling to Scotland to take on the Capitals a day later.

