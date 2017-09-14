BBC Sport - Face Off: Giants paying the penalty
Face Off: Giants paying the penalty
- From the section Ice hockey
Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe and defenceman Kevin Raine say discipline must be improved for this weekend's Challenge Cup games against Dundee Stars and Edinburgh Capitals.
The Giants chalked up a high penalty count in last weekend's opening league matches with a win over Guilford Flames and defeat by Milton Keynes Lightning.
Belfast host Dundee on Saturday night before travelling to Scotland to take on the Capitals a day later.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired