BBC Sport - Highlights: Giants beaten by newcomers Milton Keynes Lightning
Giants beaten by newcomers Milton Keynes
- From the section Ice hockey
Belfast Giants go down to a 6-3 defeat by Elite League newcomers Milton Keynes Lightning in England.
Sebastien Sylvestre, Colin Shields and Steve Saviano netted for the Giants in a disappointing display from the visitors.
It followed a 6-4 win over Guilford Flames in Belfast's league opener at the SSE Arena.
