BBC Sport - Highlights: Giants beaten by newcomers Milton Keynes Lightning

Giants beaten by newcomers Milton Keynes

Belfast Giants go down to a 6-3 defeat by Elite League newcomers Milton Keynes Lightning in England.

Sebastien Sylvestre, Colin Shields and Steve Saviano netted for the Giants in a disappointing display from the visitors.

It followed a 6-4 win over Guilford Flames in Belfast's league opener at the SSE Arena.

Top videos

Video

Giants beaten by newcomers Milton Keynes

Video

JJ Watt: The $30m Houston hurricane hero

Video

Murphy rates Newcastle squad's tweets

Video

Diggs stars for Vikings in win over Saints

Video

'Sublime' try for Trinity's Tupou against St Helens

Video

London Stadium is proper home - Bilic

Video

Who's most like Neymar? NFL & soccer stars compared

Video

Watch: De Boer's final interview as Palace boss

Video

Terriers didn't deserve points - Wagner

Video

Steelers win game with one second on the clock

Video

Monster hand-off features in NFL plays of the week

Video

Football's shortest managerial reigns

Video

'It's done' - Joshua on Klitschko victory

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby outside

Rugbytots - Oxted
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired