The Belfast Giants earned a 6-4 victory over Guildford Flames in their Elite League opener at the SSE Arena.

Mikael Lidhammar put league newcomers Guildford ahead and after Sebastien Sylvestre and Jonathan Ferland netted for Belfast, Ben Davies levelled.

Goals from Steve Saviano and Dustin Johner put Belfast 4-2 up and after John Dunbar's reply, Spiro Goulakos restored the home team's two-goal lead.

David Lillestrom Karlsson cut Belfast's lead before Colin Shields' clincher.