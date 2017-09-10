Challenge Cup: Devils suffer shock defeat at Guildford Flames

Cardiff Devils suffered a surprising 8-4 defeat to the Guildford Flames in their second Challenge Cup contest.

The 2017 champions began their defence with a 5-2 win over Milton Keynes Lightning at Cardiff's Ice Area Wales.

However, they were shocked by Guildford who pulled away in the third period with three unanswered goals.

The Devils will seek improvement when they return to Elite League action next week with matches against Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers.