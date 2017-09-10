Elite League: Belfast Giants beaten 6-3 by newcomers Milton Keynes Lightning

Colin Shields was on target for Belfast Giants in Sunday's defeat

Belfast Giants were beaten 6-3 by newcomers Milton Keynes Lightning in their second Elite League contest of the weekend on Sunday evening.

The Giants opened their league campaign with a 6-4 home win over Guildford Flames on Saturday but were always chasing the game against Lightning.

A Sebastien Sylvestre goal cut Milton Keynes' lead to 2-1 after period one.

However, Lightning led 4-1 and 5-2 as Colin Shields and Steve Saviano netted the other Giants goals.

Goals from Kevin Gibson and Kevin King put Lightning 2-0 up within the first seven minutes at the Milton Keynes Arena.

Sylvestre replied late in the opening period as he scored his second goal of the weekend.

However, goals from Guillaume Doucet and Lewis Hook extended the Milton Keynes lead to 4-1 within five minutes of the restart.

Shields' goal cut Lightning's lead in the 32nd minute but Hook's second strike saw the home side re-establish a three-goal advantage.

Saviano's backhanded finish on the powerplay late in the second period appeared to have given the Giants a glimmer of hope but they couldn't get closer as Lightning keeper Miika Wiikman made a number of fine saves.

Doucet's second goal with just over two minutes remaining sealed Milton Keynes' victory.