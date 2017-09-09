Elite League: Belfast Giants beat Guildford Flames 6-4 in opener

Darcy Murphy of the Belfast Giants tries to keep pace with Guildford Flames' Tomas Nechala
The Giants trailed early on against Guildford Flames but fought back to win

Belfast Giants earned a 6-4 victory over Guildford Flames in their Elite League opener at the SSE Arena.

Mikael Lidhammar put league newcomers Guildford ahead and after Sebastien Sylvestre and Jonathan Ferland netted for Belfast, Ben Davies levelled.

Goals from Steve Saviano and Dustin Johner put Belfast 4-2 up and after John Dunbar's reply, Spiro Goulakos restored the home team's two-goal lead.

David Lillestrom Karlsson cut Belfast's lead before Colin Shield's clincher.

Sylvestre, Johner and Goulakos were all among Belfast's summer signings.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Learn to play rugby with your team mates

Rugbytots Wirral, Chester and Liverpool

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired