BBC Sport - Face-off: The Towe line on the Belfast Giants' Elite League openers
- From the section Ice hockey
This week's Face-off features highlights of the Challenge Cup defeat by Dundee Stars after a penalty shoot-out, plus Matt Towe's thoughts on his side's opening Elite League fixtures.
The Giants host Towe's former club Guildford Flames at the SSE Arena on Saturday night, then travel to take on another of the league's new outfits, Milton Keynes Lightning, on Sunday.
Towe told BBC Sport NI's Nigel Ringland that he believes both sides will pose a significant threat.
