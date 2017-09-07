BBC Sport - Elite League: MK Lightning put faith in new-look squad for top-flight debut

Lightning put faith in new-look squad

MK Lightning are raring to go after making the step up to ice hockey's top-flight competition, as they begin a new season in the Elite League.

The Buckinghamshire team, who have recruited 14 new players from around the world, won two trophies last season.

With a higher league comes higher costs - the club has seen its budget increase by 40% this year to cope with new league demands.

Top videos

Video

Lightning put faith in new-look squad

Video

Stokes takes career-best six at Lord's

Video

Get your celebrations ready for the new NFL season!

Video

Anderson edges closer to 500 Test wickets

Video

Dier or Dele on the basketball court - who wins?

Video

Watch: Cook drops Brathwaite on three

Video

Koeman 'very disappointed' after Rooney charge

Video

'Mary Berry would like this!' - TMS' summer in cake

Video

Gazza's tears & the Crazy Gang: Five of Motty's best

Video

From training alone to 4,500-strong - these girls can run!

Video

Wenger has 'no doubt' over Sanchez mentality

Audio

How winning the SPOTY Unsung Hero award has changed Marcellus' life

Video

'I still love commentating but it's time to go'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired