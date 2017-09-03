Champions Hockey League: Cardiff Devils 4-3 HC Davos

Cardiff Devils v HC Davos
Debutants Cardiff Devils have lost three of their Champions Hockey League games, winning once

Cardiff Devils beat Swiss team Davos HC 4-3 for a historic first win in the Champions Hockey League at Ice Arena Wales.

Davos had beaten the Welsh team 10-1 on their tournament debut in Group E.

Devils then lost twice to Czech champions Bili Tygri Liberec, 5-2 and 7-3, before enjoying a first taste of success.

The teams were deadlocked at 3-3 when Drew Paris scored the hosts' winner late on.

Nando Eggenberger put Davos ahead and Mark Richardson levelled before Joey Martin put Devils ahead.

Andres Ambuhl and Dario Simion struck to put Davos back in front only for Matt Pope to equalise and Paris secured Devils' triumph.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kicking a ball

Rugbytots North East Kent
STARTING GROUP FOR ROAD RIDES

Bollington Bikefest

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired