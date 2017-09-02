Challenge Cup: Giants defeated by Dundee in opener

Colin Shields broke the deadlock in the Challenge Cup game at Dundee Ice Arena

Belfast Giants were beaten by Dundee Stars in a Challenge Cup penalty shoot-out as they made a losing start to the season.

Colin Shields put the visitors in front in the first period at Dundee Ice Centre but Riley Stadel levelled six minutes into the second period.

Brendan Connolly restored Belfast's advantage only for Adam Harding made it 2-2 with just 26 seconds left.

It went to a shoot-out after overtime with the Stars prevailing.