Aladdin Cup ice hockey: Nottingham Panthers 1-3 Cardiff Devils

Thomas Murdy
Netminder Thomas Murdy joined Cardiff Devils in 2016 after three seasons with Telford Tigers

Thomas Murdy stopped 30 of 31 shots as Cardiff Devils won 3-1 at Nottingham Panthers in their Aladdin Cup opener.

The home side out-shot Devils 12-8 in the first period on Saturday, but with their netminder in great form the visitors led 2-0 through Drew Paris, on the powerplay, and Joey Martin.

Sean Bentivoglio stretched Devils' lead, with Robert Farmer pulling a score back for Panthers.

Devils host Panthers on Sunday in the next game of the pre-season contest.

Andrew Lord was pleased with the win over a Panthers side the Devils player-coach believes will be a threat this season.

"They are going to be very good this year," said Lord.

"They were missing some key guys but regardless it is nice to start with a win.

"I thought we looked solid and Murdy played great. I am pleased for him, he was our best player."

