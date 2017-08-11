Belfast Giants: Spiro Goulakos becomes latest signing for SSE Arena team

Goulakos was diagnosed with hodgkins lymphoma in early 2013 but quickly resumed his ice hockey career

Belfast Giants have made another new signing after snapping up Montreal man Spiro Goulakos for the coming season.

Defenceman Goulakos, 27, split his 2016-17 season between AHL team Hartford and ECHL club Greenville.

He played four seasons of NCAA ice hockey with Colgate University and captained the college in both his junior and senior seasons.

Goulakos was a team-mate of new Giant Darcy Murphy during his three seasons with Colgate University.

The defenceman was diagnosed with the hodgkins lymphoma form of cancer in early 2013 but resumed his hockey career later than year following chemotherapy treatment.

"We were really excited to lock up Spiro Goulakos for the 2017-18 season," said Giants coach Adam Keefe.

"Spiro is a highly offensive defenceman that has a great shot. He plays with an edge and I know the Belfast fans are going to like watching Spiro in action."

Goulakos said that he was looking forward to linking up with the Giants.

""Myself and Darcy Murphy have been talking about how great it would be to win a championship together in Belfast," said the Montreal man.

"Whatever role coach Keefe thinks will benefit the team, I am willing to step into whatever that will be."

The Giants have made several summer signings including Darcy Murphy, Jonathan Ferland, Sebastien Sylvestre, Dustin Johner, Cole Jarrett, Kevin Raine and Brendan Connolly.

In addition, Mark Garside, Ryan Martinelli, Steve Saviano, Stephen Murphy, Jackson Whistle, Andrew Dickson, Brandon Benedict and Jim Vandermeer have all signed contract extensions with the SSE Arena team.