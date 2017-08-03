Belfast Giants: Netminders Murphy, Whistle and Dickson back for new campaign

Jackson Whistle, Stephen Murphy and Andrew Dickson are the Giants netminders for 2017/18
Stephen Murphy, Jackson Whistle and Andrew Dickson have returned as Belfast Giants netminders for the new season.

Murphy, who is back for his ninth season with the Giants, has won the British Netminder of the Year award eight times.

"Stephen Murphy has been the Giants backbone since 2009," said Giants head coach Adam Keefe.

Whistle will play his second season at the SSE Arena while it's a seventh campaign for Ballymoney man Dickson.

Keefe added: "I am excited to have Jackson Whistle return. He was great for us in his first season as a Giant.

"He's a big goalie and I expect a healthy Jackson to share the workload with Murph this season.

"I am pleased to have Andrew Dickson back with the Giants again. Andrew works hard and compliments his goaltending counterparts well.

"He is a great teammate to have in our locker room and the Giants fans should be proud of one of your own and how he continues to improve year on year."

