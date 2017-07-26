Belfast Giants sign Canadian defenceman Cole Jarrett

Cole Jarrett was named as the Asia League's 'Best Offensive Defenceman' last season

Belfast Giants have signed Canadian defenceman Cole Jarrett for the 2017/18 Elite League season.

The 34-year-old arrives in Belfast following two seasons with Tohoku Free Blades of the Asia League.

Jarrett's career also includes spells at NHL side New York Islanders and a number of European teams.

"We've gained more veteran leadership. Cole's an offensive defenceman and does not shy away from the physical side of the game," said head coach Adam Keefe.

He added: "Cole is a good friend of former Giants captain Jeremy Rebek and that speaks volumes of the type of person he is."

Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in round 5 of the 2001 NHL entry draft, Jarrett spent four years in the OHL with the Plymouth Whalers.

Big Apple move

His professional hockey career began when the New York Islanders signed him in 2003.

The Islanders assigned Jarrett to their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport before he was called up and appeared in his first NHL game against Philadelphia Flyers in 2006.

Jarrett then made the move to Europe and played for Eisbaren Berlin, Nurnberg Ice Tigers and Graz 99ers before signing for Tohoku in 2010.

He helped the side to the Asia league title and also led the league with most goals and most points by a defenceman, posting 18 goals and 33 assists, good for 51 points in 34 games.

Cole then rejoined Graz and captained the side for two years. The 2013/14 season saw Jarrett move to Villacher SV and again he led the league with most points by a defenceman with 14 goals and 29 assists, good for 43 assists in 50 games.

The 2016/17 season saw Jarrett awarded the Asia League's 'Best Offensive Defenceman' with 11 goals and 35 assists for Tohoku.

