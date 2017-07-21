Belfast Giants to start 2017/18 campaign against Stars

Giants forward Colin Shields on the attack against Coventry Blaze

Belfast Giants will take on Dundee Stars in Scotland in their opening game of the season on Saturday, 2 September.

It's another away Challenge Cup game the following day with Fife Flyers their opponents.

The first home match at the SSE Arena comes against newcomers Guildford Flames on 9 September.

"We have a tough run of road games leading up to Christmas that will play a big part in our success," said Steve Thornton, Head of Hockey Operations.

Travelling fans will again enjoy the famous Belfast double-header weekends against the Giants conference rivals - Cardiff Devils, Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers, as well as Coventry Blaze.

"We are happy with the schedule this year and the number of weekend dates that we have secured," added Thornton.

"We want to take advantage of some big crowds and turn the SSE Arena into a fortress."

Head coach Adam Keefe is preparing for his first season behind the Giants bench.

"I am really happy that we have secured so many Saturday home games. The atmosphere on Saturday nights at the SSE is always great," he said.

"I am confident in the group of players we have and everyone will have their work boots on. We will need to be road warriors, particularly in November and December, but this gives us the opportunity to set ourselves up nicely going into the home stretch."