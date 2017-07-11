Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe is confident this week's new signings Darcy Murphy, Jonathan Ferland and Sebastien Sylvestre will boost the squad.

Veteran Ferland, 34, drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL, joins from the Vienna Capitals where he has spent the last six seasons while Sylvestre, 23, netted 65 goals in three ECHL seasons with different teams.

Murphy, 24, joins the Giants after a season split with Tulsa Oilers and Manitoba Moose.