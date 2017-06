Drew Paris has also played for Dusseldorf in Germany

Elite League champions and Challenge Cup holders Cardiff Devils have signed defenceman Drew Paris.

Paris, 29, has joined from Swedish club MODO Hockey having also played for Tingsryds AIF.

The Canadian will also be studying for a Master's degree at Cardiff Met University.

"He is a strong guy going to win battles in the corners and in front of the net," Devils coach Andrew Lord said.